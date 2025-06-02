Ollie's Bargain Outlet Likely To Report Lower Q1 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI will release its first-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Tuesday, June 3.

Analysts expect the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based company to report quarterly earnings at 71 cents per share, down from 73 cents per share in the year-ago period. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet projects to report quarterly revenue at $565.75 million, compared to $508.82 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 19, the company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.19, in line with the analyst consensus estimate. Quarterly sales of $667.1 million (up 2.8% year over year) missed the analyst consensus estimate of $674.5 million.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet shares fell 0.3% to close at $111.45 on Friday.

Keybanc analyst Bradley Thomas maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $125 to $135 on May 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $135 to $137 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Piper Sandler analyst Peter Keith maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $126 to $124 on March 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

UBS analyst Mark Carden maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $117 to $123 on March 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and boosted the price target from $108 to $118 on March 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

