MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell Reportedly Plans To Testify At His Defamation Trial: 'I Have Nothing To Hide. I Am A Former Crack Addict'

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow and a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, has announced his decision to testify in his own defamation trial, according to a report on Sunday. The trial, which is scheduled to commence next week, originates from a lawsuit filed in 2022 by former Dominion Voting Systems employee Eric Coomer.

What Happened: “Of course I'm gonna testify at my own trial! … I have nothing to hide. I am a former crack addict, I've always been open about that. I've always been open about everything! I'm as transparent as they come … So I have nothing to hide at this trial,” said Lindell, reported Rolling Stone.

Lindell, who has been vocal about conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 election, is accused of targeting Coomer in a disinformation campaign. Coomer claims that Lindell falsely accused him of conspiring to manipulate the election results against Trump. Despite legal advice typically advising against personal testimony in such cases, Lindell is determined to take the stand to defend his actions.

“I'm not going to incriminate myself! I've done nothing wrong,” said Lindell, according to the report. He said he would “spend every dime” he had to “save this country” and vowed to borrow money if he had to.

According to Rolling Stone, Lindell intends to argue that he was unaware of Coomer’s identity and plans to emphasize the financial repercussions of Coomer’s lawsuit on MyPillow. He asserts that the lawsuit has cost the company over $20 million in sales due to a settlement with Newsmax, which no longer features his products.

Lindell’s legal team has encountered difficulties, including the use of generative AI for legal documents, which led to numerous errors. Despite these challenges, Lindell remains resolute about testifying, asserting his commitment to eliminating electronic voting machines and defending his actions as a public service.

Why It Matters: Lindell’s financial troubles have been widely reported, with MyPillow pulling its television ads due to monetary difficulties. This move followed Lindell’s admission of being financially strained due to his persistent efforts to prove the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

Moreover, MyPillow also faced a lawsuit from DHL over nearly $800,000 in unpaid bills. The lawsuit, filed in Hennepin County District Court, claims that MyPillow breached a contract requiring timely payments for parcel delivery services.

Photo Courtesy: Consolidated News Photos On Shutterstock.com

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal