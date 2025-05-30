Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp SAIC Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Science Applications International Corporation SAIC will release its first-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Monday, June 2.

Analysts expect the Reston, Virginia-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share, up from $1.92 per share in the year-ago period. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Science Applications International projects to report quarterly revenue at $1.87 million, compared to $1.85 billion a year earlier.

On April 9, SAIC named Kathleen McCarthy as new Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer.

Science Applications International shares fell 0.1% to close at $115.31 on Thursday.

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $120 to $130 on May 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

JP Morgan analyst Seth Seifman maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $148 to $140 on April 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

Wells Frago analyst Matthew Akers maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $148 to $132 on April 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Truist Securities analyst Tobey Sommer maintained a Hold and cut the price target from $135 to $115 on March 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

UBS analyst Gavin Parsons maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $123 to $126 on March 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%

