Her Husband Hid That He Quit His Job From Her Until They Were Facing Eviction. 'I Knew Something Was Off But I Never Suspected He Had Lost His Job'

A woman in Colorado says she found out her husband had quit his job only after they were served an eviction summons. In a recent Reddit post, she explained how he hid quitting his job for months, even as their rent went unpaid. “I knew something was off but I never suspected he had lost his job,” she wrote.

Facing Eviction With No Warning

The 29-year-old woman, who has been with her husband for 10 years, said he finally admitted the truth after the court paperwork was delivered to their door. By then, they owed $3,000 in back rent. Her husband said he was struggling with depression and didn't know how to tell her. “If he had told me right away, I could have helped him cover rent,” she wrote.

Adding to the urgency, she discovered he had already received legal documents earlier in the month but ignored them. The rent is due by Dec. 9, and she had taken out a personal loan that wouldn't come through until Dec. 4. “Am I utterly f***ed?” she asked in her original post.

A Breakdown Of Trust

In the days that followed, commenters focused on the deeper issue: trust. The woman admitted she had asked her husband multiple times if the bills were paid and had requested access to account logins. “Every time I asked for the login info for the billing accounts he was responsible for, he'd get defensive and accuse me of not trusting him,” she said. “Obviously I was wrong.”

One commenter put it directly: “This kind of betrayal is horrible. This is worse than being cheated on.”

Others questioned what her husband had been doing during work hours, wondering if there might be more to the story. The woman explained their schedules were similar, so she never noticed him being home. He apparently took odd jobs for cash, even giving her money for tacos now and then, which made her think everything was fine.

A Full Financial Reboot

The husband won't qualify for unemployment because he “walked out of the job.” He now plans to get part-time work to focus on his mental health, while she will try returning to full-time work despite her own disability. “Working part time hasn't improved my health anyway,” she said.

In an update, original poster said her boss stepped in and lent her $3,000. Her husband mustered the courage to call the landlady, who agreed to drop the charges once she received the payment. “It was really hard for him to work up the nerve to call her,” the woman added.

They're also involving the husband's brother, who lives with them rent-free but works full time. He has now agreed to cover rent for a few months. “We can prove to the landlady that we work and will have job security,” the woman wrote. Commenters insisted she put a written agreement in place.

Despite everything, she said she's not leaving her husband. “Sorry to disappoint y'all,” she wrote. But the experience has changed how she approaches their finances. “I'm auditing him for everything now… which is exhausting for a b**** with brain damage.”

Image: Shutterstock