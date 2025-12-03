Mike Pompeo Warns America's Standing On World Stage Will Be Impacted For Decades If Russia Gains Upper Hand In Ukraine Peace Talks

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned on Tuesday that the way Washington handles peace talks between Russia and Ukraine could shape U.S. power and alliances for decades, cautioning that a deal seen as a win for Moscow would badly damage American interests.

Pompeo Warns Against Russian Victory In Peace Talks

On X, Pompeo wrote, "The role that America plays in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will impact our standing on the world stage for decades to come. If Russia emerges victorious, America's interests – and those of our partners in Europe and around the world – will be severely damaged."

According to an interview published by the Harvard Gazette in May, Pompeo, who led the State Department during Donald Trump’s first term as President and backed sweeping sanctions against Moscow after its 2014 and 2022 invasions, repeatedly argued the West "should never give an inch of Europe" to Russian President Vladimir Putin and should not retreat from defending democratic allies.

Kushner, Witkoff Talks In Moscow Yield No Compromise

His latest warning came hours after Trump envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff wrapped up a five-hour meeting in Moscow with Putin that failed to produce a territorial compromise. As per a CNN report, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov described the talks as "constructive" but said "a compromise option was not found," noting that sharp disagreements remain over control of occupied regions and future security guarantees for Ukraine.

The U.S. side has not yet offered a detailed readout. Ahead of the Moscow session, the White House said it was "very optimistic" after what press secretary Karoline Leavitt called "very good talks" with a Ukrainian delegation in Florida.

Kyiv Stands Firm On Sovereignty And Security

Ukrainian officials have continued to reject Russia's maximalist demands, including recognition of its claimed annexations. President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he is "waiting for signals" from the U.S. team and insists that any settlement must restore Ukraine's sovereignty and provide strong long-term security guarantees.

