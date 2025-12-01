Prison Guard Says Luigi Mangione Talked About 3D-Printed Pistol Before Arrest 'Without Prompting'

A Pennsylvania prison guard testified that Luigi Mangione, the man accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare (NYSE:UNH) CEO Brian Thompson, told him he had a 3D-printed gun in his backpack when police arrested him, adding a new wrinkle to a high-stakes fight over what evidence jurors will see.

Guard Testifies Mangione Mentioned 3D-Printed Pistol

According to a Reuters report on Monday, the guard said in a New York courtroom that Mangione volunteered the detail "without prompting," telling him he had a 3D-printed pistol along with foreign currency in the bag seized after his capture at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Police say the backpack also contained a 9mm handgun, a silencer and journal writings that allegedly implicate him in the Dec. 4, 2024, shooting on a Midtown Manhattan sidewalk.

Defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo questioned why his client would blurt out such information. "You weren't asking him any questions, you weren't speaking to him at all… And out of nowhere he says to you, ‘I had a 3D-printed pistol'?" Agnifilo asked, suggesting the conversation may have occurred without proper Miranda warnings. Henry insisted he did not question Mangione and "did not care" how the case turns out.

See Also: Chuck Schumer Says Power To Declare War Not With Trump, Will Block Troop Deployment In Venezuela If President Continues Attacks

Defense Challenges Statements And Warrantless Backpack Search

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state murder and weapons charges that could bring life in prison, as well as a separate federal case in which prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty. Thompson was killed while walking to his company's investor conference, a crime that drew condemnation from public officials even as some online critics of U.S. health-care costs cast Mangione as a folk hero.

His lawyers are asking a state judge to suppress the backpack, the gun and a notebook in which prosecutors, as per a separate Associated Press report, say he described an intent to "wack" a health insurance executive, arguing police searched the bag without a warrant and questioned him before advising him of his rights.

High-Profile Case Tests Terrorism And Fair-Trial Claims

The hearing also featured previously unseen surveillance video of officers approaching Mangione in the McDonald's and testimony about how images of the suspected gunman were pushed out to the media during a five-day manhunt.

The same judge tossed two state terrorism counts in September for lack of evidence that Mangione intended to intimidate health-care workers or influence policy. His attorneys have separately accused President Donald Trump of jeopardizing Mangione's right to a fair trial by publicly calling him "a pure assassin."

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Jonathan Weiss on Shutterstock.com