SoFi Sinks On Stock Sale — But Palantir, Robinhood Fans Say 'This Is The Before Moment'

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) investors just swallowed a heavy dose of volatility vitamins. The fintech rocket ship announced a $1.5 billion underwritten public offering — around 4% dilution — sending shares tumbling over 7% in pre-market trading Friday, just a day after closing at $29.60.

Normally, that kind of dilution sparks orderly chaos. But the timing has turned a selloff into a cliffhanger. The S&P 500's quarterly rebalancing gets announced Friday afternoon, and SoFi is suddenly a prime contender for a seat in the big league.

Earlier this week, Barron's spotlighted SoFi as a potential S&P addition, driven by changes in share count. And Truist Securities analyst Matthew Coad added fuel, noting that SoFi, Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) and Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) could all be added in the near future. The firm argues that "Affirm and SoFi meet all criteria, while Toast is marginally below the market-cap threshold."

Why SOFI Inclusion Matters

This isn't just about prestige. It's about forced buying. When a stock joins the S&P 500, every index fund and ETF tracking the benchmark must purchase it — often triggering a rapid price spike, known as the "inclusion bounce."

And there's fresh evidence: When Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR) joined the S&P 500 in September 2024, the stock jumped roughly 14% on its first day of inclusion, after a double-digit rally on the announcement itself. Year to date, the stock is up over 136%.

When Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) won its spot in September 2025, shares surged immediately, widely cited as the inclusion effect hitting full strength. HOOD is up about 90% over the past six months.

That's the playbook SoFi bulls are quoting aggressively this morning.

The setup is undeniable: SoFi is up ~109% year-to-date and ~89% over the past year, flirting with its $32.73 52-week high just days ago, far from its $8.62 low. The dilution has reset pricing — and speculators see pre-inclusion discount territory, not structural damage.

The Trade-Off

Short term? Pain. Medium term? Depends on one decision this afternoon.

If SoFi gets the call, PLTR-style fireworks could follow. If the S&P committee passes, today's selloff may become a lesson in poorly timed optimism.

Either way, the clock is ticking — and Wall Street loves a cliffhanger. The next few hours will decide whether Friday's dip becomes legendary or regrettable. Someone's about to say "told you so."

