Hillary Clinton Says Trump's 'Corruption' Extends To Selling Out Ukraine So Family And Friends Can 'Make A Few Bucks'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton accused President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday of "selling out" Ukraine and U.S. interests to Russia so Trump's family and allies can profit from a proposed peace deal.

Clinton Cites Report On Business-Driven Ukraine Peace Plan

On X, Clinton wrote, "The Trump administration’s corruption has extended to selling out Ukraine — and America’s interests — to Russia so that the Trump family and their friends can make a few bucks."

She attached screenshots and urged followers to read a Wall Street Journal article published Nov. 28, which describes a Miami Beach meeting last month where two American businessmen and a Russian counterpart reportedly worked on what was billed as a peace plan but also mapped out ways to bring Russia's roughly $2 trillion economy back into global markets, with U.S. companies positioned ahead of European rivals.

Another excerpt Clinton highlighted focuses on Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev's proposal to use about $300 billion in frozen Russian central bank assets for U.S.-Russian investment projects and a U.S.-led reconstruction of Ukraine, as well as joint ventures to exploit Arctic minerals and even a potential Mars mission involving Elon Musk's SpaceX.

A third passage she flagged outlines what Western security officials describe as a Kremlin strategy to bypass traditional U.S. national-security channels by pitching Russia as a vast business opportunity.

Trump Team Defends Framework As Pragmatic Path To Peace

The Trump administration and its allies have defended their Ukraine framework as a pragmatic path to end the war and eventually rebuild the country, even as critics in Europe label early drafts a "Kremlin wish list."

According to a report by CNN, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a press briefing on Monday that the administration feels "very optimistic" about a deal after what she called "very good talks" with Ukrainian officials in Florida, and as special envoy Steve Witkoff travels to Moscow for further negotiations.

Bolton, Clinton Question Trump's Motives On Ukraine Peace

Clinton's comments came a day after former national security adviser John Bolton called Trump's 28-point peace outline "typically Trumpian," criticizing what he described as an incoherent strategy and warning that Ukraine is being pushed toward territorial concessions from a position of weakness. Bolton had earlier said that Trump's real aim is to "claim a Nobel Peace Prize," not to strengthen Ukraine's hand against Russia.

Clinton's fresh attack also contrasts with her remarks in August, when she said on a podcast that if Trump ended the war "without Kyiv ceding territory to Russia," she would nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize herself.

