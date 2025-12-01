Chuck Schumer Says Power To Declare War Not With Trump, Will Block Troop Deployment In Venezuela If President Continues Attacks

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) warned on Monday that he will move to block any U.S. troop deployment to Venezuela, vowing to "immediately" trigger a bipartisan war powers fight if President Donald Trump orders strikes on the South American country.

Schumer Threatens War Powers Showdown Over Venezuela

On the Senate floor, the New York Democrat said, "Should a strike occur, we will force a debate in Congress and force a vote to prevent U.S. troops from being in hostilities against Venezuela," adding, "Our troops' safety and our national security are at stake."

Schumer doubled down online hours later. In a post on X, he wrote, "Let me be clear: If Donald Trump continues his actions against Venezuela, we will immediately file a War Powers Resolution to block the deployment of U.S. forces to Venezuela. The power to declare war lies solely in the hands of Congress—not Donald Trump."

Strikes On ‘Narco-Terrorists' Raise Escalation Fears

His warning comes after the Trump administration launched a series of air and naval strikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific since September, operations officials frame as self-defense against "narco-terrorists" they say are tied to Venezuela and President Nicolás Maduro. More than 80 people have been killed in over 20 such strikes, according to U.S. officials.

According to a Reuters report, Trump was scheduled to meet with his national security team later on Monday to review the campaign and discuss possible next steps regarding Venezuela, Reuters reported. The president confirmed on Sunday that he had recently spoken by phone with Maduro, but offered no details of their conversation.

Maduro Condemns Pressure As Assembly Probes Strikes

In Caracas, Maduro told supporters that U.S. pressure has "tested" the country but said Venezuelans are ready "to defend it and lead it to the path of peace," as per a separate Associated Press report. He said the nation has endured "22 weeks of aggression that can only be described as psychological terrorism."

Venezuela's National Assembly has opened an inquiry into the lethal strikes, and its president, Jorge Rodríguez, recently acknowledged for the first time that Venezuelans have been killed in the U.S. campaign.

Photo Courtesy: Bumble Dee On Shutterstock.com

