Chipotle Stock Hit A Fresh All-Time High On Monday: What's Been Happening?

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG shares traded higher on Monday. The stock reached a new all-time high, roughly a week ahead of the company's fourth-quarter earnings.

What To Know: Chipotle stock is up an astounding 5,400% overall, with shares up nearly 50% over the past year. On Monday, the stock pushed higher by over 3%, reaching a new all-time high of $2,407.15.

It is worth noting that, in recent weeks, the stock has received many analyst price target changes, ranging from $2,226 to $2,800.

Furthermore, the excitement on Monday comes a little over a week before the company is set to report its fourth-quarter financial results, on Feb. 6. Chipotle is estimated to report earnings of $9.73 per share and revenue of $2.48 billion.

CMG Price Action: Shares of Chipotle were up 3.34% at $2,404.03 at the close of the market, according to Benzinga Pro.

