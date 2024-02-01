What's Going On With Accenture Stock?

February 1, 2024
Zinger Key Points
  • Accenture stock gains by over 1.5% on Thursday.
  • Shares have trended higher by more than 20% since the end of October.
Accenture plc ACN shares are trading higher on Thursday. The stock trended steadily higher over the past several months. Here's what's been behind the price movement.

What To Know: Shares of Accenture have risen more than 20% since the end of October. The stock took a short breather in the beginning of January but quickly resumed the uptrend.

During January, several developments occurred pertaining to the company, which included agreements to acquire Work & Co. as well as Navisite. Also, Accenture and Mujin established a joint venture which aims to, "use AI and machine learning to connect operational and management data and accelerate data-driven management."

ACN Price Action: Shares of Accenture were up 1.93% at $370.91 at market close Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

