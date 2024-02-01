Why Post Holdings Stock Jumped After-Hours

Loading... Loading...

Post Holdings, Inc. POST shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session on the heels of the company's first-quarter earnings results.

What To Know: The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.69 per share, beating the Street's estimate of $1.10, a 56.48% increase over earnings of $1.08 per share from the same period last year.

Revenue clocked in at $1.97 billion, surpassing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.92 billion, a 25.54% increase over sales of $1.57 billion from the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA grew by 33.2% to $359.5 million, compared to $269.9 million in the same period last year.

Post raised its full-year 2024 adjusted EBITDA outlook to between $1.290 million and $1.340 million, from between $1.220 and $1.280 million.

POST Price Action: Shares of Post were up 1.97% at $95.67 in the after-hours session at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Related Link: Atlassian Stock Tumbles After Q2 Report: Here's What's Moving The Stock After Hours

Photo: Aline Ponce from Pixabay