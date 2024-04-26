Generative AI In Beauty? Estee Lauder Strengthens Pacts With Microsoft To Create AI Lab

Loading... Loading...

Microsoft Corporation MSFT on Friday announced the creation of an AI Innovation Lab with Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. EL

The companies will work together to develop solutions that further empower Estee Lauder’s more than 20 beauty brands as they create closer consumer connections and increase speed to market with local relevancy.

“With Microsoft’s generative AI tools and extensive expertise, we are able to leverage Estee Lauder’s tremendous data to create more personalized consumer experiences and faster insights to action resulting in increased speed to market and stronger local relevancy,” said Jane Lauder, EVP, Enterprise Marketing, and chief data officer, The Estée Lauder Companies.

The AI Innovation Lab signifies an intensified strategic bond between Estee Lauder and Microsoft, which was initiated in 2017.

As a part of this enduring alliance, Estee Lauder selected Azure AI as the foundation for its Voice-Enabled Makeup Assistant.

The AI Innovation Lab further positions both companies at the forefront of reimagining the beauty industry with generative AI, per a press release.

“Generative AI represents a significant opportunity for the beauty industry — creating more engaging customer experiences, getting products into the hands of consumers faster, developing new products more efficiently and sustainably, and much more,” said Shelley Bransten, corporate vice president, Global Industry Solutions, Microsoft.

Price Action: EL shares are trading higher by 1.30% to $146.88 at last check Friday, while MSFT shares are trading higher by 2.77% to $410.10.

