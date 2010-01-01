Happy Mohamed

Happy Mohamed

Benzinga Editor

New York Hall of Science, Verizon And Snap Launch Citywide Augmented Reality Experience
New York Hall of Science, Verizon And Snap Launch Citywide Augmented Reality Experience
The New York Hall of Science has teamed up with Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) and Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) to launch "Science City Explorers," a citywide augmented reality experien
&#39;A Class Action Lawsuit Against TG Therapeutics Has Been Dismissed&#39;
'A Class Action Lawsuit Against TG Therapeutics Has Been Dismissed'
https://www.docdroid.com/05I9eLb/tg-therapeutics-class-action-dismissal-pdf https://twitter.com/TradeHawk/status/1613997810348879874
Why Shares Of Hill International Are Trading Higher
Why Shares Of Hill International Are Trading Higher
Hill International (NYSE: HIL) shares are trading higher after Global Infrastructure Solutions (GISI) and the company announced an agreement to merge in an all-cash transaction valued at $173 million.
Shares of Shopify Are Trading Lower: Here&#39;s Why
Shares of Shopify Are Trading Lower: Here's Why
Shopify Inc.(NYSE: SHOP)  shares are trading lower Friday amid overall market weakness following a worse-than-expected Q2 earnings report from Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP).
Shares Of Shopify are Up 12% Today: Here&#39;s Why
Shares Of Shopify are Up 12% Today: Here's Why
Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) shares are trading higher by 12.6% to $38.71 Wednesday afternoon amid overall market strength. The stock’s movement could also be in sympathy with technology and software companies amid a drop in yields.
Shares Of Datadog Are Rising Up: This Is Why
Shares Of Datadog Are Rising Up: This Is Why
Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares are trading higher by 8.65% to $101 Wednesday afternoon after Bernstein initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $172 price target.
Why Carnival Corp. Shares Are Rising Today
Why Carnival Corp. Shares Are Rising Today
Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) shares are trading higher amid strength in cruise stocks after the CDC recently ended its COVID-19 cruise ship program. The stock is also gaining amid strength in travel names due to positive overall market sentiment. What Happened?
What&#39;s Going On With Pagaya Technologies Stock?
What's Going On With Pagaya Technologies Stock?
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) shares are trading higher on continued volatility after the company completed its SPAC merger agreement last month.
What&#39;s Going On With Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Today?
What's Going On With Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Today?
Shares of small-cap penny stock Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares are trading about 20.5% lower at $1.46 per share Wednesday morning. The company announced topline results for its Onward Phase 3 trial for AD04 in patients with Alcohol Use Disorder.
Why Shares Of Crown Electrokinetics Corp. Are Trading Lower
Why Shares Of Crown Electrokinetics Corp. Are Trading Lower
Shares of small-cap penny stock Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) shares are trading lower after the company priced its common stock offering of 1.25 million shares at $0.80 per share.
Why Shares Of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Are Soaring
Why Shares Of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Are Soaring
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Why Shares Of Soleno Therapeutics Are Trading Higher
Why Shares Of Soleno Therapeutics Are Trading Higher
Shares of small-cap penny stock Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) shares are trading higher after the company provided a regulatory update following recent communications with the FDA regarding the development of DCCR for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome.
Why Shares Of Small-Cap Cannabis Company Greenlane Holdings Are Trading Higher
Why Shares Of Small-Cap Cannabis Company Greenlane Holdings Are Trading Higher
Shares of small-cap penny stock Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares are trading higher after the company announced the sale of its stake in VIBES Holdings LLC for $5.3 million in cash.
Why Shares Of PVH Corp. Are Higher
Why Shares Of PVH Corp. Are Higher
PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) shares are trading higher by 8.43% to $62.00 during Tuesday's trading session amid overall market strength.
Shares Of This Chipmaker Company Are Charging Up
Shares Of This Chipmaker Company Are Charging Up
Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares are trading higher by 7.25% to $52.14 during Tuesday's trading session amid overall market strength.
Why Match Group Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Why Match Group Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares are trading higher by 8.29% to $70.53 during Tuesday's trading session amid overall market strength. What Happened?
Why Investors Are Betting On Caesars Entertainment Today
Why Investors Are Betting On Caesars Entertainment Today
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) shares are trading higher by 8.94% to $42.05 during Tuesday's trading session amid overall market strength. What Happened?
Why Shares Of Sidu Space Are Blasting Off
Why Shares Of Sidu Space Are Blasting Off
Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) shares are trading higher after the company expanded its relationship with Teledyne Technologies. The company will now manufacture components for Teledyne Marine's Massachusetts facility.
Why SolarEdge Technologies Stock Is Trading Higher
Why SolarEdge Technologies Stock Is Trading Higher
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares are trading 6.03% higher at 281.80 per share Monday. Companies involved in solar technology are trading higher as the sector rebounds following Friday's weakness.
Why Enphase Energy Stock Is Soaring Today
Why Enphase Energy Stock Is Soaring Today
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares are trading about 7.5% higher at $209.52 per share on Monday. The stock may be rebounding after dipping following Friday news Joe Manchin would not support an economic package that contains new spending on climate change.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved