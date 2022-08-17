Hill International HIL shares are trading higher after Global Infrastructure Solutions (GISI) and the company announced an agreement to merge in an all-cash transaction valued at $173 million.

The merger advances GISI strategic objectives of global diversification and expansion of its consulting platform. Hill International benefits from expanded access to operational expertise to accelerate its growth. With the addition of Hill to the GISI family of companies, GISI will have completed four strategic mergers in about one year.

GISI President, CEO and Board Director Rick Newman stated "growing this segment of GISI's consulting platform has been a strategic priority since our 2016 inception. Hill International's addition to the GISI family of companies enables us to extend our value proposition to more clients, employees, our shareholders and the communities we serve."

Hill International Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets.

GISI provides the resources its partner firms may require to gain the competitive advantage for success. Today, GISI is the largest privately owned construction manager in the commercial building, industrial and healthcare markets, and a leading project/construction manager in the environmental and public infrastructure sectors.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Hill International has a 52-week high of $2.82 and a 52-week low of $1.18. The stock was trading 61.2% higher at $2.81 per share at the time of publication.