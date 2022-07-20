Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY shares are trading higher on continued volatility after the company completed its SPAC merger agreement last month.

The company announced the closing of its business combination with EJF Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company, on June 22nd, 2022.

Pagaya stock was also trading on above-average volume. According to data from Benzinga Pro, the company has a 100-day average volume of approximately 293,500 shares. At the time of publication, the session volume had already exceeded approximately 14.7 million.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd is a financial technology company working to reshape the lending marketplace by using machine learning, big data analytics, and sophisticated AI-driven credit and analysis technology.

PGY Price Action: Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has traded between $10.24 and $2.42 over a 52-week period.

The stock was trading 93.5% higher at $5.22 per share on Wednesday at the time of publication, according to data from Benzinga Pro.