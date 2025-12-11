Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Meets Indian Tycoon Gautam Adani, Who Was Charged By US For Fraud: 'Always A Pleasure'

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella on Wednesday met with Indian billionaire Gautam Adani. The chair of the Indian conglomerate Adani Group was indicted last year by the U.S. on fraud charges.

Nadella And Adani Discuss AI And Technology Collaboration

Adani shared a photo on X with Nadella, calling it "always a pleasure" to meet and gain insights into the future of technology.

Adani highlighted their conversation on building a "360° partnership" linking physical and digital worlds in the AI era and praised Nadella's hands-on demonstration of AI applications he is personally developing.

See Also: Market Analysis: Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

Microsoft Announces $17.5 Billion AI Investment In India

Earlier this week, Nadella revealed that Microsoft will invest $17.5 billion over four years (2026–2029) in India, funding expanded cloud infrastructure, AI capabilities, skills development and sovereign digital technology.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism following his meeting with Nadella, saying India is positioned to play a leading role in the global AI race.

Nadella described the discussions with Modi as "inspiring" and reaffirmed Microsoft's commitment to supporting India's AI-first future.

Adani's Controversial Background

Adani, with a net worth of $83.6 billion, ranks 20th on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

He was indicted in the U.S. last year over allegations of paying hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes and concealing the scheme from investors.

The Adani Group has also faced scrutiny from short-seller Hindenburg Research, which accused the conglomerate of long-standing financial and accounting irregularities, including stock manipulation.

Adani Group responded with a 413-page rebuttal, denying wrongdoing and accusing Hindenburg of spreading selective misinformation.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings place Microsoft in the 98th percentile for Growth and the 72nd percentile for Quality. Click here to explore how the company stacks up across other key metrics against its peers.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock