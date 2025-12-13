Taylor Swift Gave Jaw-Dropping Amount In Eras Tour Bonuses And Handwritten Thank-You Notes: 'Feels Like Christmas Morning'

Taylor Swift has pulled back the curtain on how she shared the record-breaking success of the Eras Tour with the workers who powered the historic run.

Eras Tour Becomes A $5 Billion Milestone

Swift's Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) Disney+ docuseries, "The End of an Era," chronicles the unprecedented Eras Tour, which spanned 149 shows across 21 countries by its final show in December 2024.

The tour is estimated to have driven nearly $5 billion in U.S. consumer spending, with fans reportedly shelling out about $1,300 to $1,500 per show on tickets, travel, merchandise and food.

Swift Says Success Should Be Shared

In the second episode titled "Magic in the Eras," Swift explains why distributing bonuses at the end of each tour leg mattered deeply to her.

"Bonus day is so important because setting a precedent with the Eras Tour is really important to me," Swift says in the series, adding that she wanted to set a standard where rising tour revenue directly benefits the people on the road.

Handwritten Notes And Personal Thanks

Swift also revealed that each bonus came with a handwritten thank-you note — a process she said took weeks but felt meaningful.

She described thinking about the crew members' families, their time away from home, and the break they would finally get. Handing out the envelopes, Swift said, "It feels like Christmas morning when you finally get to say thank you."

Crew Bonuses Reach Nearly $200 Million

According to previous reporting by People, Swift distributed roughly $197 million in bonuses to Eras Tour workers, including dancers, musicians, caterers, lighting and audio technicians, riggers, carpenters, choreographers, and venue security staff.

Michael Scherkenbach, CEO of trucking company Shomotion, which helped transport the tour, earlier told CNN that each driver received a $100,000 check along with a personal letter from Swift, calling the payout "life-changing."

Touring Triumph Fuels Billionaire Status

The Eras Tour's massive success helped propel Swift's net worth into billionaire territory, according to Forbes, largely driven by the value of her music catalog.

Earlier this year, Swift also finalized the purchase of her back catalog in a deal reportedly valued at $360 million.

