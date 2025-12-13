'Good Luck Blaming Biden,' Says Fox News Host. 'The Trump Team Knows The Economy Is Going Badly'

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov pulled no punches when talking about President Donald Trump's handling of the economy.

“The Trump team knows the economy is going badly. Good luck blaming [Joe] Biden for an economy of the GOP’s creation,” she said in a post on X. “Trump is just setting the economy on fire and not in the good way, in the dumpster-fire kind of way.”

Trump Team Is Hiding The Data?

Tarlov accused the Trump administration of withholding key economic data because the numbers look bad. “We aren’t getting the jobs numbers anymore, the GDP numbers, or the inflation numbers,” she said in a recent episode of “The Five.” “And we know that Donald Trump, if a number is even remotely good or he can lie about it, he tells you what it is.”

She also brought up troubling signs in the economy that have been confirmed by media reports: layoffs trending toward Great Recession levels, 70% of Americans saying they're paying more for groceries, 60% seeing higher utility bills, and nine months of contraction in the manufacturing sector.

Tarlov pushed back on Republican claims that the economic problems stem from Biden's policies. “The argument that the guy who’s been out for a year, that it’s all his fault when you’ve implemented a totally new economic agenda, and that it’s a failure in basically every corner of it, is not really resonating with people,” she said on Fox News.

Tarlov brought up that Biden had to deal with some serious problems when he first took office. “Donald Trump doesn’t have the same issues that Joe Biden did,” she said. “He doesn’t have a supply chain problem. He doesn’t have a global health pandemic that was killing millions of people all over the world.”

Farmer Bailouts And Economic Criticism

Tarlov also criticized Trump’s trade policies, including the $12 billion farmer bailout that followed his tariff decisions. “He didn’t need to put the tariffs in in the first place,” she said. “And the farmers are speaking out about this. This is Donald Trump’s problem. He’s the one who caused this.”

She cited comments from the National Black Farmers Association President John Boyd Jr., saying that agriculture has been in “complete turbulence and turmoil” since Trump returned to office. “This is a man-made crisis,” Tarlov said.

