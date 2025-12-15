Jeff Bezos Is Gutting 'Nearly Every Room' In His $90 Million Florida Mansion — But It May Be Only A Temporary Home

Jeff Bezos isn't just planting roots in Florida—he's importing them. Royal palms, Brazilian Beauty-Leafs, and Japanese yews now fill the grounds of his $90 million mansion on Indian Creek Island, transforming the already-luxurious estate into something resembling a private rainforest. There's even a professional arborist involved to ensure the trees arrived in pristine condition. And that's just the yard.

Inside, "nearly every room" of the 12,000-square-foot home is being gutted and replaced, according to Daily Mail, which obtained exclusive photos and village permit details.

The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion—located on one of the most exclusive, heavily guarded islands in the country—is reportedly undergoing a massive renovation. Think spa, sauna, hot tub, firepit, poolside cabana office, and a pickleball court reportedly for games with his wife, Lauren Sanchez. Even the garage didn't escape the overhaul. Permits show it was reinforced with industrial-strength doors and converted into a high-end home gym.

But here's the kicker: this $90 million property may not even be his forever home.

Back in April 2024, Bloomberg reported that Bezos had agreed to pay approximately $90 million for the home in an off-market deal, citing "people with knowledge of the matter." One of those sources said Bezos planned to live in the mansion temporarily while preparing to demolish two other homes he purchased nearby—also on Indian Creek Island—to make way for a custom mega-mansion.

Don’t Miss:

According to Bloomberg, Bezos had already snapped up the two neighboring properties —located at 11 and 12 Indian Creek Island Road— in 2023 for a combined $147 million.

The reported long-term goal, according to Daily Mail, has been to raze both and replace them with one sprawling estate. However, no formal construction plans or permit applications have been submitted, suggesting the project could still be years away—if it happens at all.

That means the $90 million mansion, even with its bronze statues that resemble works by Colombian artist Fernando Botero and an imported jungle of greenery, might just be a pit stop on Bezos' grand real estate roadmap.

Nicknamed the "Billionaire Bunker," Indian Creek Island is home to fewer than 100 residents and includes its own private police force, a heavily restricted golf course, and enough security to rival a foreign embassy. Neighbors include Tom Brady, Jared and Ivanka Kushner, and Carl Icahn. But none have amassed the footprint Bezos now holds: three properties on a 300-acre island, totaling over a quarter-billion dollars in value.

For most people, a single-family home is the biggest purchase they'll ever make. For the world's third-richest man, it might just be a warm-up.

If you're not quite ready to snap up neighboring mansions for demolition, platforms like Arrived allow everyday investors to buy fractional shares of rental homes. Backed by Bezos himself, Arrived lets anyone get started with just $100. No arborist, no bronze statues, no island compound required—just a chance to get into real estate without a billionaire-sized budget.

Bezos may be building his empire one island at a time—but there are still ways to get your foot in the door, even if your landscaping budget doesn't include imported Gumbo Limbos.

Although this Indian Creek mansion may be home for now, it's just one branch of Jeff Bezos' ever-expanding real estate empire.

He still owns the famed Jack Warner Estate in Beverly Hills, which he purchased for $165 million in 2020. According to TMZ, that's where Kris Jenner celebrated her 70th birthday in early November—an event so lavish it reportedly triggered noise complaints and police visits from frustrated neighbors.

Bezos also maintains property in Medina, Washington, where Amazon's early days took root, and his portfolio includes multiple Manhattan residences as well. Architectural Digest pegs the total value of his holdings at over $700 million.

And while his exact plans for the Indian Creek mansions remain unclear, one thing is: he's not just collecting properties — he's shaping them. As Bezos recently said, "Humans value beauty and art" — and he's clearly no exception. With a $270 billion net worth, he has the means to bring that philosophy to life… even if it means reimagining a $90 million mansion, one imported tree at a time.

See Next: