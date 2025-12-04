This Toast Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Citizens analyst Matthew Carletti upgraded Accelerant Holdings (NYSE:ARX) from Market Perform to Market Outperform and announced a $20 price target. Accelerant shares closed at $14.15 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang upgraded Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) from Neutral to Overweight and maintained the price target of $43. Toast shares closed at $35.17 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Upal Rana upgraded BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a price target of $80. BXP shares closed at $71.15 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc analyst Todd M. Thomas upgraded EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $200 price target. EastGroup Properties shares closed at $179.24 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Colliers Securities analyst Barry Oxford upgraded UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $16 to $17. UMH Properties shares closed at $15.01 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
