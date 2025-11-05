This Sarepta Therapeutics Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc analyst Ashley Owens upgraded The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $16 price target. RealReal shares closed at $11.19 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital analyst Ketan Mamtora upgraded the rating for Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) from Market Perform to Outperform and maintained the price target of $100. Boise Cascade shares closed at $70.41 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho analyst Uy Ear upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $19 to $26. Sarepta shares closed at $16.20 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens upgraded Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) from Underweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $115 to $135. Qualys closed at $121.21 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju upgraded CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO) from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $11 to $25. CervoMed shares closed at $6.99 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
