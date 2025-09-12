air products logo on wall
September 12, 2025 8:32 AM 2 min read

This Air Products and Chemicals Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Rothschild & Co analyst Russell Quelch upgraded FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS from Sell to Neutral and lowered the price target from $415 to $370. FactSet Research shares closed at $370.50 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Dan Levy upgraded the rating for General Motors Company GM from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $55 to $73. General Motors shares closed at $58.71 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Seth Bergey upgraded SL Green Realty Corp. SLG from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $65 to $70. SL Green Realty shares closed at $63.33 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky upgraded the rating for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD from Hold to Buy. Air Products shares closed at $294.52 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Atul Maheswari upgraded Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $56 to $90. Alaska Air shares closed at $63.86 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying APD stock? Here’s what analysts think:

