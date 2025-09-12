This Air Products and Chemicals Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Rothschild & Co analyst Russell Quelch upgraded FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS from Sell to Neutral and lowered the price target from $415 to $370. FactSet Research shares closed at $370.50 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Barclays analyst Dan Levy upgraded the rating for General Motors Company GM from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $55 to $73. General Motors shares closed at $58.71 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Citigroup analyst Seth Bergey upgraded SL Green Realty Corp . SLG from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $65 to $70. SL Green Realty shares closed at $63.33 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky upgraded the rating for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc . APD from Hold to Buy. Air Products shares closed at $294.52 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

UBS analyst Atul Maheswari upgraded Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $56 to $90. Alaska Air shares closed at $63.86 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

