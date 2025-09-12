Adobe logo on building
September 12, 2025 3:17 AM 1 min read

Adobe, RH And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Adobe Inc. ADBE posted better-than-expected third-quarter results and raised its fiscal 2025 outlook after Thursday’s closing bell. Adobe reported quarterly earnings of $5.31 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $5.18. Quarterly revenue came in at $5.99 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $5.91 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Adobe shares gained 2.6% to $359.65 in the after-hours trading session.
  • RH RH posted weaker-than-expected second-quarter results after Thursday’s closing bell. RH reported quarterly earnings of $2.93 per share, which fell short of the analyst estimate of $3.20. Quarterly revenue came in at $899.15 million, which missed the Street estimate of $904.64 million. RH shares dipped 6.8% to $212.73 in after-hours trading.
  • Huize Holding Ltd. HUIZ will release its second-quarter unaudited financial results before the opening bell on Friday, Sept. 12. Huize Holding shares jumped 116.3% to $6.12 in after-hours trading.

  • Ibex Ltd IBEX reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong FY26 sales guidance. IBEX shares surged 27% to $38.69 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Frequency Electronics Inc. FEIM reported downbeat financial results for its first quarter after the closing bell on Thursday. Frequency Electronics shares dipped 9.8% to $31.00 in after-hours trading.

