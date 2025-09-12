Adobe, RH And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Adobe Inc. ADBE posted better-than-expected third-quarter results and raised its fiscal 2025 outlook after Thursday’s closing bell. Adobe reported quarterly earnings of $5.31 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $5.18. Quarterly revenue came in at $5.99 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $5.91 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Adobe shares gained 2.6% to $359.65 in the after-hours trading session.
- RH RH posted weaker-than-expected second-quarter results after Thursday’s closing bell. RH reported quarterly earnings of $2.93 per share, which fell short of the analyst estimate of $3.20. Quarterly revenue came in at $899.15 million, which missed the Street estimate of $904.64 million. RH shares dipped 6.8% to $212.73 in after-hours trading.
- Huize Holding Ltd. HUIZ will release its second-quarter unaudited financial results before the opening bell on Friday, Sept. 12. Huize Holding shares jumped 116.3% to $6.12 in after-hours trading.
- Ibex Ltd IBEX reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong FY26 sales guidance. IBEX shares surged 27% to $38.69 in the after-hours trading session.
- Frequency Electronics Inc. FEIM reported downbeat financial results for its first quarter after the closing bell on Thursday. Frequency Electronics shares dipped 9.8% to $31.00 in after-hours trading.
