Adobe, RH And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Adobe Inc. ADBE posted better-than-expected third-quarter results and raised its fiscal 2025 outlook after Thursday’s closing bell. Adobe reported quarterly earnings of $5.31 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $5.18. Quarterly revenue came in at $5.99 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $5.91 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Adobe shares gained 2.6% to $359.65 in the after-hours trading session.

Ibex Ltd IBEX reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong FY26 sales guidance. IBEX shares surged 27% to $38.69 in the after-hours trading session.

