This CoreWeave Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Kevin Dede upgraded the rating for CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV from Neutral to Buy and announced a $180 price target. CoreWeave shares closed at $91.52 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE from Equal-Weight to Overweight and boosted the price target from $22 to $28. Hewlett Packard shares closed at $21.04 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham analyst Scott Berg upgraded the rating for Upland Software, Inc. UPLD from Hold to Buy and announced a $4.5 price target. Upland Software shares closed at $2.84 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
