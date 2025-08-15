August 15, 2025 10:39 AM 1 min read

This Salesforce Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • CIBC analyst Robert Catellier upgraded the rating for The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB from Neutral to Outperformer and announced a $64 price target. Williams Companies shares closed at $57.34 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria upgraded the rating for Salesforce, Inc. CRM from Underperform to Neutral and maintained the price target of $225. Salesforce shares closed at $233.37 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro upgraded Wingstop Inc. WING from Outperform to Strong Buy and maintained the price target of $420. Wingstop shares closed at $325.29 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Steven Fisher upgraded Kennametal Inc. KMT from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $19 to $21. Kennametal shares closed at $21.20 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Brian Cheng upgraded the rating for Precigen, Inc. PGEN from Underweight to Neutral. Precigen shares closed at $1.85 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying CRM Cstock? Here's what analysts think:

