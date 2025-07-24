July 24, 2025 8:35 AM 2 min read

This Spotify Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Jefferies analyst Joseph Gallo upgraded Varonis Systems, Inc. VRNS from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $50 to $65. Varonis Systems shares closed at $51.81 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Eric Luebchow upgraded the rating for Crown Castle Inc. CCI from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $105 to $125. Crown Castle shares closed at $109.73 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wolfe Research analyst Myles Walton upgraded General Dynamics Corporation GD from Peer Perform to Outperform and maintained the price target of $360. General Dynamics shares closed at $316.94 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird analyst Eric Coldwell upgraded the rating for ICON Public Limited Company ICLR from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $150 to $224. Icon shares closed at $167.89 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein upgraded Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT from Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $800. Spotify shares closed at $674.46 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying SPOT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

