This Spotify Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jefferies analyst Joseph Gallo upgraded Varonis Systems, Inc. VRNS from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $50 to $65. Varonis Systems shares closed at $51.81 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Eric Luebchow upgraded the rating for Crown Castle Inc. CCI from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $105 to $125. Crown Castle shares closed at $109.73 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Myles Walton upgraded General Dynamics Corporation GD from Peer Perform to Outperform and maintained the price target of $360. General Dynamics shares closed at $316.94 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst Eric Coldwell upgraded the rating for ICON Public Limited Company ICLR from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $150 to $224. Icon shares closed at $167.89 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein upgraded Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT from Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $800. Spotify shares closed at $674.46 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying SPOT stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CCICrown Castle Inc
$111.451.57%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
69.73
Growth
7.56
Quality
4.38
Value
10.51
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm