This Spotify Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Jefferies analyst Joseph Gallo upgraded Varonis Systems, Inc. VRNS from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $50 to $65. Varonis Systems shares closed at $51.81 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $50 to $65. Varonis Systems shares closed at $51.81 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Wells Fargo analyst Eric Luebchow upgraded the rating for Crown Castle Inc . CCI from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $105 to $125. Crown Castle shares closed at $109.73 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $105 to $125. Crown Castle shares closed at $109.73 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Wolfe Research analyst Myles Walton upgraded General Dynamics Corporation GD from Peer Perform to Outperform and maintained the price target of $360. General Dynamics shares closed at $316.94 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Peer Perform to Outperform and maintained the price target of $360. General Dynamics shares closed at $316.94 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Baird analyst Eric Coldwell upgraded the rating for ICON Public Limited Company ICLR from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $150 to $224. Icon shares closed at $167.89 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $150 to $224. Icon shares closed at $167.89 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock. Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein upgraded Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT from Perform to Outperform and announced a price target of $800. Spotify shares closed at $674.46 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying SPOT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock