This Keysight Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak upgraded the rating for Pinterest, Inc. PINS from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $37 to $45. Pinterest shares closed at $37.11 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut upgraded Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. AVAH from Hold to Buy and lowered the price target from $6.25 to $6. Aveanna Healthcare shares closed at $3.96 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst David Ridley-Lane upgraded Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $170 to $175. Keysight shares closed at $162.45 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Seaport Global analyst Jay Goldberg upgraded the rating for Analog Devices, Inc. ADI from Sell to Neutral. Analog Devices shares closed at $241.85 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Lauren Schenk upgraded Etsy, Inc. ETSY from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $38 to $50. Etsy shares closed at $59.64 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
