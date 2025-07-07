July 7, 2025 8:24 AM 1 min read

This Constellation Brands Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Jefferies analyst Kaumil Gajrawala upgraded the rating for Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $194 to $205. Constellation Brands shares closed at $172.32 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Raymond James analyst Michael Rose upgraded U.S. Bancorp USB from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised the price target from $51 to $57. U.S. Bancorp shares closed at $47.93 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded the rating for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS from Hold to Buy and lifted the price target from $4.9 to $7.2. Shoals Technologies shares closed at $5.98 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Ekaterina Knyazkova upgraded Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $25 to $35. Phibro Animal Health shares closed at $28.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying STZ stock? Here’s what analysts think:

