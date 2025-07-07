This Constellation Brands Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jefferies analyst Kaumil Gajrawala upgraded the rating for Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $194 to $205. Constellation Brands shares closed at $172.32 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James analyst Michael Rose upgraded U.S. Bancorp USB from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised the price target from $51 to $57. U.S. Bancorp shares closed at $47.93 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded the rating for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS from Hold to Buy and lifted the price target from $4.9 to $7.2. Shoals Technologies shares closed at $5.98 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Ekaterina Knyazkova upgraded Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $25 to $35. Phibro Animal Health shares closed at $28.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying STZ stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
OSCROscar Health Inc
$16.40-0.42%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
59.30
Growth
53.00
Quality
Not Available
Value
69.89
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm