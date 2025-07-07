This Constellation Brands Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Jefferies analyst Kaumil Gajrawala upgraded the rating for Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $194 to $205. Constellation Brands shares closed at $172.32 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose upgraded U.S. Bancorp USB from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised the price target from $51 to $57. U.S. Bancorp shares closed at $47.93 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded the rating for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS from Hold to Buy and lifted the price target from $4.9 to $7.2. Shoals Technologies shares closed at $5.98 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JP Morgan analyst Ekaterina Knyazkova upgraded Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $25 to $35. Phibro Animal Health shares closed at $28.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

