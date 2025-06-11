June 11, 2025 8:41 AM 1 min read

This First Solar Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Upgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded First Solar, Inc. FSLR from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $157 to $192. First Solar shares closed at $164.62 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Thiago Batista upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. BSBR from Neutral to Buy. Banco Santander shares closed at $5.20 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Rob Dickerson upgraded the rating for The J. M. Smucker Company SJM from Hold to Buy and lowered the price target from $118 to $115. JM Smucker shares closed at $94.41 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying FSLR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

