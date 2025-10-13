Instacart's (NASDAQ:CART) stock already reflects the intensifying competitive landscape in online grocery delivery, according to Goldman Sachs.

The Instacart Analyst: Analyst Eric Sheridan reiterated a Buy rating and price target of $67.

The Instacart Thesis: The company's stock has declined by 12% since September, after a series of announcements including Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ:AMZN) expansion of its grocery offering, Uber Technologies Inc's (NYSE:UBER) partnerships in grocery and non-food retail, and DoorDash Inc's (NASDAQ:DASH) partnerships with Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) and Ace Hardware, Sheridan said in the note.

The pressure on the share price indicates that investors already expect these announcements to result in "material cannibalization" of Instacart's gross transaction value (GTV) and EBITDA over the next six to 12 months, he added.

"We reach the opposite conclusion — we see a likely outcome that when one of CART’s grocery partners enters into a partnership with another third-party (3P) online marketplace, it can result in incremental demand for that grocer as opposed to cannibalizing CART GTV," the analyst wrote.

CART Price Action: Shares of Instacart had risen by 1.31% to $38.81 at the time of publication on Monday.

