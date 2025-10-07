Instacart Teams Up With TikTok On Retail Media Data

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART), parent company of Instacart, announced a new collaboration with TikTok that will benefit consumer packaged goods advertisers.

A new feature grants advertisers access its proprietary retail media data directly within the TikTok Ads Manager platform.

The integration gives brands end-to-end tools to reach, engage, and convert shoppers on TikTok using Instacart’s retail data. It also enables advertisers to target more effectively, streamline in-app purchases, and analyze campaign performance in real time.

Also Read: Instacart Joins United Airlines To Reward Travelers With Miles And Free Delivery

Why It Matters

This partnership enables advertisers to target high-purchase intent users by leveraging Instacart’s audience segmentation and grocery selection data. It also allows for interactive, shoppable TikTok campaigns, transforming social engagement into direct sales. Performance tracking will be handled within TikTok Ads Manager, using Instacart’s conversion data to measure and optimize results.

The integration bridges social discovery with real-time shopping intent, providing marketers with a valuable link between awareness and sales.

Ali Miller, Instacart's GM of Advertising, emphasized that the collaboration empowers brands to reach the right consumers, optimize campaigns, and drive measurable sales. Lorry Destainville, TikTok's Global Head of Product Partnerships, highlighted the opportunity for advertisers to engage audiences ready to explore and buy.

Instacart's growing advertising network spans its marketplace, 240+ grocery e-commerce sites, in-store smart carts, and off-platform media partnerships, connecting over 7,500 brands and 1,800 retail partners. The integration aims to simplify how marketers reach consumers across fragmented retail environments, combining high-intent data with social reach.

CART Price Action: Maplebear shares are trading higher by 0.37% to $38.02 at last check Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock