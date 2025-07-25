July 25, 2025 12:48 PM 2 min read

Southwest's Rocky Q3 Outlook Sparks Doubts Over Steep Q4 Profit Climb

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Southwest Airlines Company LUV shares are trading relatively flat on Friday.

On Wednesday, the company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share, which missed the Street consensus estimate of 51 cents per share.

Quarterly revenue also came in below expectations at $7.24 billion, missing the $7.3 billion analyst estimate.

Also Read: Airline Stocks Face Flat Q2—But 1 Thing Could Lift Them

Goldman Sachs analyst Catherine O’Brien reiterated the Sell rating on the stock, raising the price forecast from $23 to $24.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) shares fell around 11% on Thursday, underperforming peer airlines in coverage, which were down about 5% on average.

O’Brien observes that the sharp stock decline mainly to two factors: first, a weaker-than-expected outlook for the September quarter, with Goldman Sachs’ loss per share estimate widening to 12 cents compared to the Street’s forecast of positive 13 cents; and second, a full-year EBIT forecast that implies an unusually steep ramp in fourth-quarter unit revenue, or Revenue per Available Seat Mile (RASM).

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Management noted on the earnings call that to achieve the full-year EBIT target, fourth-quarter RASM would need to rise by roughly 6 percentage points year-over-year, translating to a 13% sequential increase, which would be the highest in the past 15 years outside of the pandemic rebound in 2020 and 2021.

Historically, fourth-quarter RASM has increased an average of only 2% sequentially over the last 15 years, with the 7% gain last year already marking an above-average performance amid improving supply, post-election demand, and stronger revenue initiatives.

Despite the near-term challenges, O’Brien raises his full-year 2025 EPS estimate to 80 cents from 75 cents, reflecting stronger revenue and buyback forecasts, though partially offset by higher unit costs and fuel prices.

With a reduced share count outlook, he also raises the price target to $24 from $23, though this still implies 28% downside from current levels; his Sell rating remains unchanged.

Price Action: LUV shares are trading lower by 0.27% to $33.1 at last check Friday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock

LUV Logo
LUVSouthwest Airlines Co
$33.16-0.32%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
65.44
Growth
78.95
Quality
N/A
Value
68.21
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved