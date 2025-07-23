Southwest Airlines Reports Worse-Than-Expected Q2, But Sees 'Constructive Backdrop' For Back Half Of 2025

- Southwest Airlines reports earnings of 43 cents per share which missed the Street consensus estimate of 51 cents per share.
- Quarterly revenue comes in at $7.24 billion, missing the $7.3 billion analyst estimate.
Southwest Airlines Co. LUV released its second-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.
The Details: Southwest Airlines reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share, which missed the Street consensus estimate of 51 cents per share. Quarterly revenue also came in below expectations at $7.24 billion, missing the $7.3 billion analyst estimate.
The company’s board of directors authorized a new $2 billion share repurchase program.
“While early, recent industry demand shows signs of improvement off of depressed second quarter 2025 levels, which combined with moderated capacity across the industry and Southwest-specific initiatives, creates a constructive backdrop for the second half of the year,” Southwest wrote in its press release.
Outlook: Southwest sees third-quarter RASM in a range of down 2% to up 2% and fuel cost per gallon between $2.40 and $2.50.
LUV Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Southwest Airlines stock was down 0.24% at $37.44 in Wednesday's extended trading.
