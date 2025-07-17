July 17, 2025 12:32 PM 1 min read

Meta Flexes Ad Strength, Analyst Cites Travel Trends And Weak US Dollar

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson reiterated an Overweight rating for Meta Platforms META and raised the price forecast from $655 to $800 on Wednesday, citing strong second-quarter ad trends, stable macro conditions, and momentum in AI.

Patterson increased his 2025 and 2026 revenue and earnings estimates for Meta, anticipating a better-than-expected performance driven by resilient ad spending, improving travel trends, and a weakening U.S. dollar.

He also highlighted strength in tariff-sensitive sectors like autos and retail, and noted that large tech firms are benefiting from a "reverse acqui-hire" trend, boosting talent acquisition.

Patterson's updated target is based on projected Q2 revenue of $45.3 billion and Q3 guidance of $46.5 billion. Despite higher capex and opex from AI investments, he remains bullish, now forecasting 2027 revenue of $244 billion and EPS of $32.01.

Price Action: META stock is trading lower by 0.22% to $701.46 at last check on Thursday.

