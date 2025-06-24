June 24, 2025 12:47 PM 1 min read

Apple May Finally Catch Up In AI: Analyst Sees Big Upside From Perplexity Deal, Smarter Siri, Google Search Rivalry

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a Buy rating on Apple Inc AAPL with a price target of $235 on Tuesday.

The rerating reflected strong capital returns, AI leadership and optionality from new products or markets.

Mohan said media articles indicated Apple’s plans to either acquire or forge a partnership with Perplexity AI, which has an answer engine that delivers direct, cited responses to search queries using third-party LLMs.

Also Read: Alibaba Updates LLMs To Power AI On Apple Devices In China

As per the analyst, any such deal would likely be positive for shares, given that Apple is primarily viewed as an AI laggard (amid the delay of deep Siri integration and lack of advanced models). Mohan said that Perplexity AI could address key issues, including quick access to a voice assistant (allegedly better than Siri), and could hedge the risk of having Google as a default search engine.

The analyst said a potential deal could boost Apple’s access to an AI company with AI search and answering capability, talent and AI expertise, product synergies driven by improving Siri and monetizing hardware and services, access to the search advertising market as an alternative to Alphabet‘s Google, and strategic independence on AI. He noted that Apple could also benefit partially by choosing the partnership route.

Mohan projected fiscal 2025 sales of $407.69 billion and EPS of $7.13.

AAPL Price Action: AAPL stock is up 0.65% at $202.82 at publication on Tuesday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$203.310.90%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
26.71
Growth
32.68
Quality
76.16
Value
9.13
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved