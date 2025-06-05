June 5, 2025 1:02 PM 2 min read

Sprinklr Eyes Long-Term Growth With 'Project Bear Hug' Despite Customer Churn Concerns: Analyst

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Rosenblatt analyst Catharine Trebnick maintained Sprinklr CXM with a Buy and a $12 price target on Thursday.

Sprinklr’s results demonstrated progress and its ongoing transformation, Trebnick said. The company reported:

  • Total revenue of $205.5 million (+5% Y/Y), beating the Street estimate of $201.8 million and coming in above guidance of $201.5 million-$202.5 million.
  • A 4% Y/Y increase in Subscription revenue to $184.1 million, surpassing consensus estimates by $1 million and generating 90% of total revenue, he said.
  • Professional services revenue was $21.4 million, up 15% Y/Y (versus 18% Q/Q), beating Trebnick’s estimate by ~$2 million.
  • Operating income of $36.7 million (18% margin), exceeding the analyst estimate of $32.3 million (16% margin) and above guidance of $31.5 million-$32.5 million,
  • Adjusted EPS of 12 cents, which beats the Street estimate of 10 cents.

Also Read: Sprinklr Rises On Solid Earnings, Raised Outlook, And New $150 Million Buyback Plan

Trebnick says the company grapples with elevated customer churn and down-sell activity, which has persisted over the past 24 months.

NRR declined to 102% from 104% last quarter. This trend reflects ongoing customer churn and down-sell activity due to inconsistent operational execution, ineffective implementations, and accumulated technical debt.

While customers generating over $1 million in subscription revenue grew 6% Y/Y to 146, the Q/Q decline from 149 reflects customers falling below the $1 million threshold amid limited renewals and reduced up-sell/cross-sell activity.

Management has prioritized churn reduction through the “Project Bear Hug” initiative, which has engaged over 200 of its top 500 customers and is showing tangible traction. To enhance customer success, management has also standardized implementation processes to 80% consistency, he said.

This comprehensive go-to-market overhaul, including new sales pod structures and enablement programs, is expected to gain momentum in the second half of 2026 and position Sprinklr for potential acceleration in fiscal 2027 and 2028, Trebnick said.

These early proof points and management’s ability to deliver solid financial results while executing strategic initiatives encouraged the analyst.

Trebnick projected second-quarter revenue of $205.5 million and EPS of $0.10.

Price Action: CXM shares are up 0.55% at $9.11 at the last check Thursday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

CXM Logo
CXMSprinklr Inc
$8.98-0.83%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
39.35
Growth
89.28
Quality
Not Available
Value
51.74
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved