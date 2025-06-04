Sprinklr Rises On Solid Earnings, Raised Outlook, And New $150 Million Buyback Plan

Sprinklr, Inc CXM stock gained on Wednesday after the company reported fiscal first-quarter 2026 results.

The quarterly sales of $205.5 million beat the analyst consensus estimate of $203.3 million, and adjusted EPS of 12 cent beat the analyst consensus estimate of $0.10.

Subscription revenue increased 3.8% Y/Y to $184.13 million.

RPO and cRPO were up 2% and 5% Y/Y, respectively, in the quarter.

Adjusted operating income rose to $36.7 million from $20.9 million a year ago, with a margin of 18% versus 11% in the prior-year quarter.

As of April 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities stood at $570.2 million. It generated free cash flow of $80.7 million.

Share Buyback: In June 2025, the Board of Directors authorized a new $150 million stock buyback program.

Outlook: Sprinklr expects fiscal 2026 revenue of $825.00 million-$827.00 million (prior 821.50 million-$823.50 million) vs. the consensus estimate of $821.94 million. The company projects subscription revenue of $741 million-$743 million.

The company raised its adjusted EPS to $0.39-$0.40 (prior $0.38-$0.39) versus the $0.38 consensus estimate.

For the second quarter, the company sees revenue of $205.00 million-$206.00 million vs. analyst estimate $207.16 million and adjusted EPS of $0.10 (vs. street view of $0.10). The company projects subscription revenue of $184 million-$185 million.

Price Action: CXM shares are up 4.80% at $8.96 premarket at the last check Wednesday.

