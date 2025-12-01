5 Stock Picks Last Month From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled higher on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining for the fifth straight session as rate cut hopes surged and risk appetite returned across tech, crypto and commodities.

However, the index recorded losses for November. The Nasdaq dipped almost 2% last month, while the S&P 500 and Dow gained slightly during November, after recording gains last week.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Asiya Merchant

Analyst Firm : Citigroup

: Citigroup Ratings Accuracy : 87%

: 87% Latest Rating : Maintained a Neutral rating on HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) and cut the price target from $27 to $25 on Nov. 26. This analyst sees around 3% upside in the stock.

: Maintained a Neutral rating on (NYSE:HPQ) and cut the price target from $27 to $25 on Nov. 26. This analyst sees around 3% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Nov. 25, HP reported quarterly earnings of 93 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 92 cents.

Analyst: Trevor Walsh

Analyst Firm : Citizens

: Citizens Ratings Accuracy : 87%

: 87% Latest Rating : Maintained a Market Outperform rating on Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) with a price target of $355 on Nov. 26. This analyst sees around 43% upside in the stock.

: Maintained a Market Outperform rating on (NASDAQ:ZS) with a price target of $355 on Nov. 26. This analyst sees around 43% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Nov. 25, Zscaler reported quarterly earnings of 96 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate of 86 cents.

Analyst: William Stein

Analyst Firm: Truist Securities

Truist Securities Ratings Accuracy: 86%

86% Latest Rating: Maintained a Hold rating on Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) and boosted the price target from $249 to $258 on Nov. 26. This analyst expects around 3% decline in the stock.

Maintained a Hold rating on (NASDAQ:ADI) and boosted the price target from $249 to $258 on Nov. 26. This analyst expects around 3% decline in the stock. Recent News: On Nov. 25, the company said quarterly revenue increased 26% year-on-year (Y/Y) to $3.08 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $3.01 billion.

Analyst: Robert Mason

Analyst Firm: Baird

Baird Ratings Accuracy: 85%

85% Latest Rating: Maintained a Neutral rating on Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) and increased the price target from $55 to $58 on Nov. 26. This analyst expects around 29% decline in the stock.

Maintained a Neutral rating on (NASDAQ:SYM) and increased the price target from $55 to $58 on Nov. 26. This analyst expects around 29% decline in the stock. Recent News: On Nov. 24, Symbotic reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued first-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates.

Analyst: John Todaro

Analyst Firm : Needham

: Needham Ratings Accuracy : 85%

: 85% Latest Rating : Maintained a Buy rating on Robinhood Markets In c (NASDAQ:HOOD) with a price target of $145 on Nov. 26. This analyst expects around 16% gain in the stock.

: Maintained a Buy rating on c (NASDAQ:HOOD) with a price target of $145 on Nov. 26. This analyst expects around 16% gain in the stock. Recent News: The company, last week, said it will introduce a futures and derivatives exchange and clearinghouse, deepening its investment in the prediction-market category.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock