Church & Dwight Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q2 Earnings

Church & Dwight Company, Inc. CHD, on Friday, reported better-than-expected second-quarter results.

The company posted adjusted earnings per share of 94 cents. The household products maker beat the analyst consensus estimate of 85 cents. Quarterly sales of $1.51 billion outpaced the Street view of $1.48 billion.

Church & Dwight reaffirmed its FY25 adjusted earnings per share guidance at $3.44–$3.51, aligning with consensus estimates of approximately $3.48.

For the third quarter, the firm expects reported and organic sales growth of approximately 1%-2%, adjusted gross margin contraction of approximately 100 basis points, primarily from inflation and tariff costs, the lower margins of the exited businesses and increased investments in marketing. The firm expects adjusted EPS of 72 cents per share, a decrease of 9% versus last year's adjusted third-quarter EPS

"We still expect 2025 capital expenditures of approximately $130 million. We now expect other expense for 2025 to be approximately $65 million," CEO Rick Dierker added.

Church & Dwight shares fell 2.5% to trade at $91.70 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Church & Dwight following earnings announcement.

Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained Church & Dwight with an Underweight rating and lowered the price target from $84 to $83.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Javier Escalante maintained the stock with an In-Line rating and lowered the price target from $102 to $101.

JP Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira maintained Church & Dwight with an Underweight rating and lowered the price target from $97 to $92.

