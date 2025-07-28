Enterprise Products Partners Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD will release earnings results for the second quarter before the opening bell on Monday, July 28.

Analysts expect the Houston, Texas-based company to report quarterly earnings at 64 cents per share, compared to 64 cents per share in the year-ago period. Enterprise Products Partners is projected to report quarterly revenue of $14.18 billion, compared to $13.48 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 17, Enterprise priced its $2.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes.

Enterprise Products Partners shares fell 0.8% to close at $31.55 on Friday.

Mizuho analyst Gabriel Moreen maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $39 to $38 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Barclays analyst Theresa Chen maintained an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $36 to $35 on July 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Citigroup analyst Spiro Dounis maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $37 to $35 on May 13, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

JP Morgan analyst Jeremy Tonet maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $37 to $38 on March 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Robert Kad maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $36 to $38 on March 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%

