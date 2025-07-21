July 21, 2025 10:57 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Western Alliance After Q2 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Western Alliance Bancorporation WAL reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter on Friday.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $2.07 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.00 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $845.900 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $838.721 million.

Western Alliance Bancorporation named Vishal Idnani as next Chief Financial Officer.

Western Alliance shares gained 0.6% to trade at $81.74 on Monday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Western Alliance following earnings announcement.

  • Truist Securities analyst Brandon King maintained Western Alliance with a Buy and lowered the price target from $96 to $93.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Timur Braziler maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $90 to $85.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Matthew Clark maintained Western Alliance with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $94 to $105.

Considering buying WAL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

