Bank OZK Likely To Report Higher Q2 Revenue; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Bank OZK OZK will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, July 17.

Analysts expect the Little Rock, Arkansas-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share, versus $1.52 per share in the year-ago period. Bank OZK projects to report quarterly revenue at $423.41 million, compared to $416.78 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 1, Bank OZK announced an increase to its quarterly common stock dividend from 43 cents to 44 cents per share.

Bank OZK shares gained 0.9% to close at $51.17 on Wednesday.

Wells Fargo analyst Timur Braziler maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $40 to $48 on July 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $58 on July 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Catherine Mealor maintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $50 to $48 on April 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Stephens & Co. analyst Matt Olney maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $59 to $54 on April 21, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $58 to $54 on March 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

