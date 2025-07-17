PepsiCo Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

PepsiCo, Inc. PEP will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Thursday, July 17.

Analysts expect the soft drink and snack company to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share. It reported $2.28 per share in the previous year. PepsiCo is also projected to report quarterly revenue of $22.3 billion. Compare that to $22.5 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On July 15, PepsiCo and Cargill announced a strategic collaboration to advance regenerative agriculture practices across 240,000 acres from 2025 through 2030.

PepsiCo shares gained 1.2% to close at $135.35 on Wednesday.

B of A Securities analyst Bryan Spillane maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $150 to $145 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $150 to $140 on April 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $168 to $153 on April 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $184 to $178 on Jan. 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow maintained a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $183 to $160 on Jan. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%

