General Mills Gears Up For Q4 Print; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

General Mills, Inc. GIS will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Wednesday, June 25.

Analysts expect the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company to report quarterly earnings at 71 cents per share on revenue of $4.59 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

General Mills recently announced plans to remove certified colors from all U.S. cereals and all foods served in K-12 schools by Summer 2026.

General Mills shares rose 0.9% to close at $53.47 on Monday.

B of A Securities analyst Bryan Spillane maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $68 to $63 on June 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $61 to $55 on June 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and a price target of $53 on March 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Mizuho analyst John Baumgartner maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $62 to $60 on March 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $60 to $54 on March 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

