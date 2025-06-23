5 Stock Picks Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled mixed on Friday, with the S&P 500 falling for the third straight session amid escalating Iran-Israel conflict. For the week, the S&P 500 fell around 0.2%, while the 30-stock Dow gained 0.02%.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: William Stein

Analyst Firm : Truist Securities

: Truist Securities Ratings Accuracy : 86%

: 86% Latest Rating : Maintained a Hold rating on Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP and raised the price target from $52 to $64 on June 18. This analyst sees around 7% downside in the stock.

: Maintained a Hold rating on and raised the price target from $52 to $64 on June 18. This analyst sees around 7% downside in the stock. Recent News: On May 29, Microchip Technology raised its first-quarter guidance.

Analyst: Jay McCanless

Analyst Firm : Wedbush

: Wedbush Ratings Accuracy : 85%

: 85% Latest Rating : Maintained an Outperform rating on Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR and cut the price target from $190 to $145 on June 20. This analyst sees around 27% surge in the stock.

: Maintained an Outperform rating on Builders FirstSource, Inc. and cut the price target from $190 to $145 on June 20. This analyst sees around 27% surge in the stock. Recent News: On June 2, Builders FirstSource named Gayatri Narayan to the newly created role of President, Technology and Digital Solutions.

Analyst: Aaron Rakers

Analyst Firm: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Ratings Accuracy: 84%

84% Latest Rating: Maintained an Overweight rating on Micron Technology, Inc . MU and boosted the price target from $130 to $150 on June 20. This analyst sees around 22% upside in the stock.

Maintained an Overweight rating on . and boosted the price target from $130 to $150 on June 20. This analyst sees around 22% upside in the stock. Recent News: Micron and the Trump Administration announced on June 12 that Micron plans to expand its U.S. investments to approximately $150 billion in domestic memory manufacturing and $50 billion in R&D, potentially creating 90,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Analyst: Andrew Kaplowitz

Analyst Firm : Citigroup

: Citigroup Ratings Accuracy : 84%

: 84% Latest Rating : Maintained a Buy rating on Vertiv Holdings Co VRT and increased the price target from $98 to $130 on June 16. This analyst sees around 10% upside in the stock.

: Maintained a Buy rating on and increased the price target from $98 to $130 on June 16. This analyst sees around 10% upside in the stock. Recent News: On June 3, Vertiv announced that Mike Giresi will join the company on June 30 as global Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Analyst: Alex Rygiel

Analyst Firm : Texas Capital Securities

: Texas Capital Securities Ratings Accuracy : 84%

: 84% Latest Rating : Initiated coverage on LGI Homes, Inc . LGIH with a Hold rating and a price target of $56 on June 17. This analyst sees around 17% upside in the stock.

: Initiated coverage on . with a Hold rating and a price target of $56 on June 17. This analyst sees around 17% upside in the stock. Recent News: On April 29, LGI Homes posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock