Carnival Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Carnival Corporation CCL will release earnings results for the second quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, June 24.

Analysts expect the Miami, Florida-based company to report quarterly earnings at 24 cents per share, up from 11 cents per share in the year-ago period. Carnival projects to report quarterly revenue of $6.21 billion, compared to $5.78 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 13, Carnival announced a new $4.5 billion revolving credit facility to upsize and extend the company’s revolver capacity.

Carnival shares rose 0.7% to close at $23.77 on Friday.

Barclays analyst Brandt Montour maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $26 to $30 on June 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $31 to $33 on June 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Citigroup analyst James Hardiman maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $25 to $28 on June 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $21 to $22 on June 231, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $30 to $27 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%

