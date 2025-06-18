June 18, 2025 3:14 PM 2 min read

Jabil Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Jabil Inc. JBL reported better-than-expected third-quarter results on Tuesday.

The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $2.55, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.31. Quarterly sales of $7.83 billion outpaced the analyst consensus estimate of $7.06 billion.

For the fourth quarter, the company projects net revenues of $7.10 billion to $7.80 billion versus a consensus of $7.19 billion. The company anticipates an adjusted EPS of $2.64-$3.04 versus a consensus of $2.74. In the fourth quarter, the company anticipates segment revenues of: $2.9 billion for Regulated Industries, $3.3 billion for Intelligent Infrastructure, and $1.3 billion for Connected Living & Digital Commerce.

For fiscal 2025, Jabil expects revenues to be $29.0 billion versus a consensus of $28.0 billion, up from the prior view of $27.9 billion. The company anticipates an adjusted EPS $9.33 versus a consensus of $8.97, up from the previous view of $8.95.

Jabil shares rose 4.1% to trade at $204.98 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Jabil following earnings announcement.

  • UBS analyst David Vogt maintained Jabil with a Neutral and raised the price target from $157 to $208.
  • JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $180 to $214.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained Jabil with a Buy and raised the price target from $188 to $215.
  • Raymond James analyst Melissa Fairbanks reiterated the stock with a Strong Buy and raised the price target from $170 to $230.

Considering buying JBL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Overview
