Victoria's Secret Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. VSCO will release its first-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Wednesday, June 11.

Analysts expect the Reynoldsburg, Ohio-based company to report quarterly earnings at 28 cents per share, down from 40 cents per share in the year-ago period. Victoria’s Secret projects quarterly revenue of $1.41 billion, compared to $1.42 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On June 5, Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained Victoria’s Secret with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $23 to $22.

Victoria’s Secret shares fell 2.3% to close at $22.20 on Tuesday.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $23 to $22 on June 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating with a price target of $24 on June 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $17 to $22 on May 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $12 to $15 on May 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $23 to $19 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%

