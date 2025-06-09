United Natural Foods Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI will release its third-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Tuesday, June 10.

Analysts expect the Providence, Rhode Island-based company to report quarterly earnings at 22 cents per share, up from 10 cents per share in the year-ago period. United Natural Foods projects to report quarterly revenue at $7.79 billion, compared to $7.5 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

United Natural Foods reported unauthorized activity on certain IT systems.

United Natural Foods shares dipped 8.1% to trade at $25.59 on Monday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Goldman Sachs analyst Leah Jordan maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $25 to $28 on Feb. 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Kelly maintained an Underweight rating and increased the price target from $23 to $25 on Jan. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

Guggenheim analyst John Heinbockel reiterated a Neutral rating on Dec. 12, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania maintained a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $14 to $23 on Oct. 2, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

UBS analyst Mark Carden maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $16 to $21 on Oct. 2, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Considering buying UNFI stock? Here’s what analysts think:

